Should Modi and Rahul contest from South India also

oi-Vikas SV

First, Kerala Congress requested Rahul Gandhi that he contest elections from the Wayanad seat, then speculations began doing rounds that PM Modi may consider contesting from Bangaluru South seat. PM Modi contested from Vadodara and Varanasi in 2014. After winning both seats, he retained Varanasi and resigned from Vadodara.

Modi contesting from South India makes sense as the BJP's presence and the PM's own popularity in the region is limited. Moreover, Karnataka is the only state in southern India where the BJP has made significant inroads. Congress has presence in Southern states, but when compared to the support the grand old party had during the 50s and 60s, it surely has dwindled. So, contesting from South may yield rich dividends for both the national parties in terms of asserting their pan-India presence.

What is your say on this? Do you think Rahul and Modi should contest from South India, and assure people of the region that elections is not just about winning in 'Hindi heartland' states?

