Debate: Will 'Karnataka flag' help Siddaramaiah in elections?

With elections round the corner, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raked up the issue of Karnataka flag. The CM unveiled the new flag and has now sent it for approval to the Home Ministry. Jammu and Kashmir is the only state to have a separate flag and this is Constitutionally approved. Siddaramaiah's move is being seen as an attempt to touch upon the sensitive issue of Kannada pride. BJP has questioned the timing of the move with Yeddyurappa asking why the Congress government raking up the issue now, just before the elections, and not earlier during the 4 years of reign so far.

The issue calls for a debate. India follows the precedent, One Nation One Flag. However, one must also bear in mind that Constitution of India does not bar states from having separate flags. While legally there is nothing that suggests that a state can't or can have a separate flag, it would be interesting to look at what the Flag Code of India has to say.

So, is Siddramaiah trying 'Kannada pride' for political gains? Is he sowing seeds of separatism by doing so? Finally, is it right to use language pride just to win elections?

Please let us know what you have to say on this contentious issue. You can write your opinion in the comment box below.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day