Debate: Will Amit Shah's gaffe have an impact on Karnataka elections?

BJP president Amit Shah's goof-up of calling Yeddyurappa's government as 'most corrupt' drew unnecessary attention. Although Shah immediately admitted that it was slip of the tongue, the Congress left no stone unturned to ridicule him. Siddaramaiah, in fact, said that Shah had 'spoken the truth'. In another incident, a part of Shah's speech was wrongly translated to the audience. These gaffes were prominently highlighted by the media and it gave Congress ammo to take a jibe at the BJP.

Will these slip-ups cost BJP? Will voters just see these as goof-ups or will it have a negative impact on BJP's image in Karnataka?

Please write your opinions below and participate in the debate:

