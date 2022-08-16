Things are about to get unreal for real estate investors in Coimbatore: watch out for opportunities in Coimbat

Sick wild elephant stranded in water body as TN, Kerala foresters lock horns over treatment

Coimbatore

oi-Prakash KL

Coimbatore, Aug 16: The life of an 8-year-old elephant, stranded in a water body at Anaikatti on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, hangs in balance following jurisdiction issue between the two States.

Forest Departments in the two States are in a dilemma as half of Anaikatti is in Tamil Nadu and the other half in Kerala, even as the elephant, reportedly sick for the last two days, was stranded in the Kodungarai water body which happens to be a major corridor for herds.

According to a wildlife activist, both the State forest officials were reportedly trying to prevent the elephant crossing to their border and taken measures in this regard. Though it appears that Kerala was not keen to provide treatment to the elephant, the activist wants Tamil Nadu Forest Department to take care of the animal.

When contacted, forest officials here were tightlipped on the issue.

There were reports that the elephant had died, but forest official has clarified that it is alive though its condition is critical.

"The elephant is still alive & is in a critical stage, however, it had escaped. All efforts are being taken by the Tamil Nadu & Kerala forest depts to locate & save the ailing animal: a Forest official from Periyanaickenpalayam forest range, Coimbatore told ANI.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 18:15 [IST]