    Over Rs 2 crore seized by flying squad in Tamil Nadu

    By PTI
    |

    Coimbatore, Mar 23: The election flying squad Saturday seized foreign currencies amounting to Rs 43.44 lakh from a motorcyclist here, and Rs 1.83 crore from a van in Salem, official sources said.

    Over Rs 2 crore seized by flying squad in Tamil Nadu ( Representative image)
    During a vehicle-check in the area of Singanallur assembly constituency in Coimbatore, the squad stopped the two-wheeler of Jayaraman, and found in it 35,000 USD (Rs 24.29 lakh), Singapore dollars 22,000 (Rs 11.31 lakh) and 10,000 Euros (Rs 7.84 lakh), they said.

    The currencies were handed over to the income tax authorities, and Jayaraman, working in a private firm and on his way to airport, produced some documents which were being verified, the sources said. Meanwhile in Salem, a flying squad seized Rs 1.83 crore from a van that was to be deposited in an ATM.

    Since there were no relevant documents produced by the occupants of the vehicle, the money was handed over to the sub-treasury, the sources said.

    tamil nadu lok sabha elections 2019

