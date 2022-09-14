In TN, 5 arrested for destroying food joint named after Periyar

YouTube
    Coimbatore, Sept 14: Five members of a fringe Hindu outfit were on Wednesday arrested for ransacking a newly opened food joint here, named after social reformer E V Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, and injuring two people.

    According to police, the members objected to opening the eatery named after Periyar in Kannarpalayam in the city, claiming that he was 'anti-Hindu' and damaged the property.

    The gang also attacked the owner of the joint and her son. Both have been admitted to a private hospital at Karamadai, 35 kms from here. Based on a complaint, five people were arrested and search was on to nab two others, they said.

    Several organisations have condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the culprits.

    X