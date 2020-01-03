  • search
    Bank employee arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

    Coimbatore, Jan 03: A bank employee was arrested on Thursday on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl at her house here, police said.

    Bank employee arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl
    Ramkumar, working in a nationalised bank, had entered the 14-year-old girl's house a couple of days ago when she was alone and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

    Two men tied to pole, assaulted over extramarital affair in Agra; 3 arrested

    Also, he threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, they said. However, the ninth standard student narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint, they said.

    A case has been registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) Act and Ramkumar arrested, they added.

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 9:51 [IST]
