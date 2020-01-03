Bank employee arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Coimbatore

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Coimbatore, Jan 03: A bank employee was arrested on Thursday on the charge of sexually abusing a minor girl at her house here, police said.

Ramkumar, working in a nationalised bank, had entered the 14-year-old girl's house a couple of days ago when she was alone and sexually assaulted her, the police said.

Also, he threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone, they said. However, the ninth standard student narrated the incident to her mother who lodged a complaint, they said.

A case has been registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) Act and Ramkumar arrested, they added.