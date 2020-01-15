TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020 released on this website

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 15: The TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The recruitment exam is being conducted for the post of sub-inspector. The upper age limit in the general category is 28 years and for the reserved category, the age relaxation is as per the official notification. Reserved category candidates will get age relaxation up to 5 years.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of written exam, PMT, vive-voice and special marks. Candidates who are selected will get remuneration of Rs 36,900 to 1,16,600 per month. The answer key is available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2020:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on download answer key link

Enter required details

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout