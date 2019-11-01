TNUSRB PET Constable Fireman Hall Ticket 2019 released: Next steps

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 01: The TNUSRB PET Constable Fireman Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those who qualified in the written exam conducted for the recruitment of Constable, Fireman and Jail Warder are eligible to appear in the next round of selection. These candidates can download their admit cards.

The TNUSRB had announced 8,826 vacancies for filling up posts of police constable, jail warder and fireman. The candidates will be selected for the final recruitment based on the written exam, physical measurement test and document verification.

The "board in an official notification said that the candidates who are called for Certificate Verification will have to produce the original certificates which they had uploaded during submission of the online application. Candidate who fails to produce the original certificates will lose his/her claims with regard to communal reservation, age relaxation and special quota. New certificates /claim other than uploaded certificates will not be entertained. The hall ticket is available on tnusrbonline.org.