  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019 released: Direct link to download admit card

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 14: The TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    There are over 8,000 vacancies that would announced through the notification. This is however subject to confirmation. The vacancies would include Second guard - district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender), Secondary custody - Tamil Nadu special custody (male), Secondary prison guard (male and female), Firefighter (male).

    TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019 released: Direct link to download admit card

    The salary would be a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The hall ticket is available on tnusrbonline.org.

    How to download TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019:

    • Go to tnusrbonline.org
    • Click on the hall ticket link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View hall ticket
    • Download hall ticket
    • Take a printout

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 8:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue