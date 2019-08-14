TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019 released: Direct link to download admit card

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 14: The TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

There are over 8,000 vacancies that would announced through the notification. This is however subject to confirmation. The vacancies would include Second guard - district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender), Secondary custody - Tamil Nadu special custody (male), Secondary prison guard (male and female), Firefighter (male).

The salary would be a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The hall ticket is available on tnusrbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB Hall Ticket 2019:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on the hall ticket link

Enter required details

Submit

View hall ticket

Download hall ticket

Take a printout