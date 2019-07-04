  • search
    TNPSC Mains admit card 2019 released, check link to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, July 04: The TNPSC Mains admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The combined civil services exam will be held on July 12, 13 and 14 2019. The exam is being held for direct recruitment to 139 vacancies. Only those who qualify the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main or descriptive exam.

    TNPSC Mains admit card 2019 released, check link to download

    Candidates who are selected will be recruited at pay level 22 and would earn a salary of Rs 56,100 too 1,77,500. The admit card is available for download on tnpsc.gov.in.

    How to download TNPSC Mains Admit card 2019:

    • Go to tnpsc.gov.in
    • Click on admit card for mains written exam under what's new
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
