  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam result 2019: Check oral test date

    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 26: The TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Those candidates who have been shortlisted will not have to give the oral test which will be held between November 6 and November 30 2019. The test would be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai.

    TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam result 2019: Check oral test date

    Candidates must attend the test with all original certificates in support of the claim that they made in the online application forms.

    Direct link to check TNPSC Group II Service Main exam result 2019: http://tnpsc.gov.in/results/SEL_OT_GROUP_II_MWE_2K19_LIST.pdf

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu results

    Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 6:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue