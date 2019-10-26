TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam result 2019: Check oral test date

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Oct 26: The TNPSC Group II Service Main Exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will not have to give the oral test which will be held between November 6 and November 30 2019. The test would be held at the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, Chennai.

Candidates must attend the test with all original certificates in support of the claim that they made in the online application forms.

Direct link to check TNPSC Group II Service Main exam result 2019: http://tnpsc.gov.in/results/SEL_OT_GROUP_II_MWE_2K19_LIST.pdf