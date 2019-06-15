TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019 vacancy details, all details here

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chennai, June 15: The TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    A total of 6,491 vacancies have been notified.The Group 4 exam will held on September 1 2019. The post to be filled up would include those in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service.

    It is mandatory to register the particulars through the online registration system and pay a fee of Rs 150. The one time registration will be valid only for 5 days from the date of registration. If this lapses then the candidate would go through the process once again and also pay the application fee.

    Candidates must note that the hall tickets for the exam will not be send by post. Hence all candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official websie. More details are available on tnpsc.gov.in

    TNPSC Group 4 notification 2019: Vacancy details:

    • Typist: 1,901
    • Village Administrative Officer: 397
    • Junior Assistant: 2,792
    • Field Surveyor: 509
    • Draftsman: 74
    • Bill Collector, Grade-I : 34

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
