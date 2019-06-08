TNPSC Combined Engineering services recruitment 2019, eligibility, vacancy, how to apply

Chennai, June 08: As part of the TNPSC Combined Engineering services recruitment 2019, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited applications. More details are also available on the official website.

The applications are now open and the last date would be June 28. The payments can however be made until June 30 2019.

In all there are 478 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer in agricultural engineering and civil engineering under the water resources department and electrical engineering, Fisheries, assistant director of industrial safety and health and junior architect.

Candidates would have to appear for the recruitment exam in order to be eligible for the job. The first exam will be conducted on August 10 2019 in the morning between 10 am to 1 pm. Paper-II which is the general exam will be held in the afternoon on August 10 2019 between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates must have a minimum of a graduation degree or equivalent in the relevant field in order to be eligible for the examination. Candidates must also know and have a working knowledge in Tamil.

Age cap: Assistant Electrical Inspector, the maximum age of applicants is capped at 39 years. For the posts of Assistant Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Assistant Engineer (Civil), Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Assistant Engineer (Civil)(Highways Department), Assistant Engineer (Fisheries), Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Maritime Board) and Junior Architect, the candidates' age should not be more than 30 years. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/MBC/DC/BC/BCM/ Destitute widows of all castes, there is no cap on the age limit. More details are available on tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in.

How to apply for TNPSC Combined engineering services recruitment 2019:

Go to tnpsc.gov.in , tnpscexams.net or tnpscexams.in

, or Register in the one time registration by paying Rs 150

The same is valid for five days

Upload scanned image of photo, signature and certificate

Enter the unique ID and password

View information

Click on apply

Select the name of the post and service

Submit

Download

Take a printout