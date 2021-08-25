Chennai: Ward at railway hospital in Perambur soon to fight virus-hit children

Chennai: HC bans construction of collector's office on 1,500 year-old temple land at Kallakkurich

TNEA Random Number 2021 released: How to check

Chennai

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: Directorate of Technical Education DoTE, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2021 random number today on August 25, 2020, on its official website.

TNEA 2021 random number is a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker between students, who have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

TNEA Random Number 2021: How to check

Go to the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

Login using your username and password

Check the TNEA Random Number 2021 details

Take a screenshot for future reference

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 13:06 [IST]