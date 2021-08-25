Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TNEA Random Number 2021 released: How to check
New Delhi, Aug 25: Directorate of Technical Education DoTE, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2021 random number today on August 25, 2020, on its official website.
TNEA 2021 random number is a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker between students, who have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.
TNEA Random Number 2021: How to check
Go to the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org
Login using your username and password
Check the TNEA Random Number 2021 details
Take a screenshot for future reference
Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 13:06 [IST]