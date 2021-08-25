TNEA Random Number 2021 released: How to check

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 25: Directorate of Technical Education DoTE, Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2021 random number today on August 25, 2020, on its official website.

    TNEA 2021 random number is a 10-digit number that is allocated to the applicants to act as a tie-breaker between students, who have scored the same marks in the qualifying examination.

    TNEA Random Number 2021: How to check

    Go to the official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org

    Login using your username and password

    Check the TNEA Random Number 2021 details

    Take a screenshot for future reference

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
