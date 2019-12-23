TNDTE Exam 2019 result declared, alternate link to download result

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 23: The TNDTE Exam 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The result for the Diploma Polytechnic exam was declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education. The website was facing a technical glitch the moment the result was declared. However the website is up and there is an alternate link that has been provided.

The practical exam was conducted on October 11 2019. While the theory exams were held on October 22 2019. The result is available on tndte.gov.in.

How to check TNDTE Exam 2019 result:

Go to tndte.gov.in

Click on the alternate link provided

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout