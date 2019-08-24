TN TET Score Card 2019: Date for paper-II announced

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Aug 24: The TN TET Score Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The board it may be recalled had released the TN TET results 2019 results for paper-I and paper-II. The score cards have been released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates.

The individual score cards for the TN TET Paper II will be released on August 26 2019. The score card is available on www.tntrb.tn.nic.in.

How to download TN TET Score Card 2019:

Go to www.tntrb.tn.nic.in

Click on login

Enter required details

Click dashboard

Click on here to download exam results (score card)

Submit

View score card

Download score card

Take a printout