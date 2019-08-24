  • search
    Chennai, Aug 24: The TN TET Score Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The board it may be recalled had released the TN TET results 2019 results for paper-I and paper-II. The score cards have been released for more than 1.60 lakh candidates.

    TN TET Score Card 2019: Date for paper-II announced

    The individual score cards for the TN TET Paper II will be released on August 26 2019. The score card is available on www.tntrb.tn.nic.in.

    How to download TN TET Score Card 2019:

    • Go to www.tntrb.tn.nic.in
    • Click on login
    • Enter required details
    • Click dashboard
    • Click on here to download exam results (score card)
    • Submit
    • View score card
    • Download score card
    • Take a printout

    Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
