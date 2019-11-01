TN TET 2019 Marks Certificate available for download now

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Nov 01: The TN TET 2019 Marks Certificate has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The TRB had conducted the Paper I for TET on June 8 2019. The Paper-II was held on June 9 2019. In all 1,62,314 candidates had appeared for the written exam of Paper-I and 3,79,733 had appeared for Paper-II.

The result was declared in August. Now the certificate of marks is available for download. It would be available for download for the next three months. The official website said that now, the he Certificate of Marks are published in Teachers Recruitment Board website for those candidates passed in Teachers Eligibility Test Paper I & Paper II. Candidates can download the certificate of marks from the Teachers Recruitment Board official website. The marks sheet is available on www.trb.tn.nic.in.