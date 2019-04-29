  • search
    TN SSLC 10th result 2019 declared, pass percentage is 95.2

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, Apr 29: The TN SSLC 10th result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    Last year the results will declared on May 23.

    Total students - 9.76 Lakhs
    Girls Pass - 97%
    Boys - 93.3%
    Total Pass - 95.2%
    Topper district - Tirupur - 98.56%

    Top 3 districts -

    Tirupur - 98.53%
    Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
    Namakal - 98.45%

    In 2018, the pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. The results of the TN plus 2 exam 2019 has already been declared and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 per cent. The Plus 1 results would be declared on May 8 2019. The results once declared would be available on examresults.net.

    How to check TN SSLC 10th result 2019:

    • Go to examresult.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout
