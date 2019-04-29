Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
TN SSLC 10th result 2019 declared, pass percentage is 95.2
Chennai
Chennai, Apr 29: The TN SSLC 10th result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
Last year the results will declared on May 23.
Total students - 9.76 Lakhs
Girls Pass - 97%
Boys - 93.3%
Total Pass - 95.2%
Topper district - Tirupur - 98.56%
Top 3 districts -
Tirupur - 98.53%
Ramnathapuram - 98.48%
Namakal - 98.45%
In 2018, the pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. The results of the TN plus 2 exam 2019 has already been declared and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 per cent. The Plus 1 results would be declared on May 8 2019. The results once declared would be available on examresults.net.
How to check TN SSLC 10th result 2019:
- Go to examresult.net
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout
