TN SSLC 10th result 2019 declared, pass percentage is 95.2

Chennai, Apr 29: The TN SSLC 10th result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Last year the results will declared on May 23.

Total students - 9.76 Lakhs

Girls Pass - 97%

Boys - 93.3%

Total Pass - 95.2%

Topper district - Tirupur - 98.56%

Top 3 districts -

Tirupur - 98.53%

Ramnathapuram - 98.48%

Namakal - 98.45%

In 2018, the pass percentage was 94.5 per cent. The results of the TN plus 2 exam 2019 has already been declared and the overall pass percentage was 91.3 per cent. The Plus 1 results would be declared on May 8 2019. The results once declared would be available on examresults.net.

How to check TN SSLC 10th result 2019:

Go to examresult.net

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout

