  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN govt jobs: TNPSC announces over 450 BE/B.Tech jobs; All details here

    By
    |

    Chennai, June 02: Tamil Nadu govt jobs are up for grabs and the TNPSC has announced 475 engineering job openings on official website. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC has invited online application for the recruitment on 475 Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer and various other posts on the official TNPSC website.

    TNPSC CESE 2019 exam:

    TNPSC recruitment of Assistant Engineering for the various departments of Tamil Nadu government would be done through TNPSC CESE 2019 exam. Last date to apply for TNPSC AE jobs through CESE exam is June 28, 2019.

    Engineering jobs-TNPSC-recruitment

    TNPSC Engineering vacancies official notification: Click Here

    For all TNPSC job notifications: Click Here

    TNPSC selection process: CESE 2019 exam

    Selection will be based on Written Examination and an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

    How to apply for TNPSC Assistant Engineering vacancies through CESE 2019 exam:

    • Visit tnpscexams.in.
    • In front of the option called "COMBINED ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAMINATION", click on the link called "Click".
    • To directly go to apply online page - Click Here.
    • Now, click on apply now.
    • Register first as One Time Registration is mandatory for all the candidates to apply for any posts.
    • Follow instructions and fill up form.
    • Submit

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu chennai jobs

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue