TN Board Result 2019 date and time for SSC, HSC

Chennai, Apr 11: The TN Board Result 2019 for SSCL, HSC will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The TN SSLC result 2019 will be declared on April 20 while the TN HSC result 2019 will be declared on April 19. The results are expected to be declared by 2 pm.

The Classes VI, VII,VIII and IX results will be released on May 2, the board has said.

Further the board has announced that an instant exam will be conducted for those students who could not obtain the minimum pass marks. The exam will be conducted between June 3 and 10, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department said.