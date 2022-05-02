YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 to be released today on this website

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 02: The TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 will be released today. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 hall ticket once released will be available on the official website.

    The entrance exam will be held on May 14 and 15 2022 and the application deadline was April 21. The Anna University had released the list of candidates whose application forms were incomplete.

    TANCET Hall Ticket news

    The TANCET is conducted for admission to MBA, MCSA, ME, MTech, March and MPlan courses are departments regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University; government, government-aided, self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

    The MCA exam will be held on May 14 between 10 am and 12 noon, while MCA courses exam will take place on the same day between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

    The ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses exams will be held on May 15 between 10 am and 12 noon. The TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 once released will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X