TANCET 2019 application process, important dates and eligibility criteria

Chennai, May 07: The TANCET 2019 application process has begun. More details will be available on the official website.

Below we will give you all the details relating to TANCET 2019, which is conducted by the Anna University Chennai, on behalf of the government of Tamil Nadu. The registration can be done only in the online mode.

TANCET 2019 important dates:

Registration starts: May 8 2019

Last date for registration: may 25 2019

TANCET 2019: Entrance test dates:

MCA Degree Programme - 22.06.2019 : 10 am to 12 noon

MBA Degree Programme - 22.06.2019 : 2:30 pm - 4:30 pm

ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan - 23.06.2019 : 10 am - 12 noon

TANCET 2019: Eligibility criteria

MBA- Candidates should hold Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category is it 45 per cent.

MCA- Candidates should have a Bachelor's degree with Mathematics as a subject and at least 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category it. Is 45 per cent.

MCA: Candidates should possess Bachelor's degree (BCA, B.Sc) with at least 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category it. Is 45 per cent.

ME / M.Tech /M.Arch./M.Plan- Candidates should hold Bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category it. Is 45 per cent.

