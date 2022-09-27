Tamil Nadu Gets India's first Dugong Conservation Reserve!

This noble step is going to help the conservation of Dugong that in turn helps in improving the sea beds.

The Indian government is all set to work for the conservation of the endangered species i.e. Dugong. The government has announced that India's first Dugong conservation reserve shall be made in Tamil Nadu. The noble cause behind is to make maintain the rich fauna of the state.

Additionally working towards the conservation of Dugong is also going to help in the improvement of the green sea bed. As per the press release, Dugongs are the largest herbivorous marine mammals that live in sea beds. It is due to this, that conservation of these is going to help in the protection of the sea grass that is a habitat of a lot of fishes and marine animals.

The first Dugong conservation reserved shall be made in the Palk bay region of the coast of Tamil Nadu. Lauding the efforts of the Indian government toward the conservation of this species. The Tamil Nadu government shared that this is a proud moment for the entire state. The state government shared that it conducted rounds of consultation with the local fishermen before agreeing to this announcement.

Sharing her thoughts, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forests said, "We have scripted history and this is yet another milestone in the conservation history of Tamil Nadu. The notification is a very proud moment for TN Forest Department and conservationists across the globe".

