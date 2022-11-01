'Sardar' box office collection: Karthi-starrer inches to Rs 100 cr

YouTube
    Chennai, Nov 01: Inching towards Rs 100 cr, Karthi's Diwali release seems to have become a successful flick at the box office. The movie, which had clashed with a few South Indian films including Sivakarthikeyan's 'Prince', has grossed Rs 85 crore.

    The action thriller was released in over 500 screens in Tamil Nadu on September 21. The film was opened to fairly positive reviews and continued to perform better than other Tamil films in 11 days. It is now racing towards hitting a century at the box office.

    According to trade trackers, the movie has estimated to have earned around Rs 64 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office. Whereas it has raked in around Rs 12 crore from Andhra and Telangana. From the rest of the world, it has collected around Rs 9 crore.

    Among the overseas centres, 'Sardar' has done decent business at the US box office. It has raked in $291,123.00 (till Saturday).

    Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled
    2022-10-21 Fri $69,400 218
    2022-10-22 Sat $72,186 222
    2022-10-23 Sun $51,420 227
    2022-10-24 Mon $23,177 193
    2022-10-25 Tue $25,496 184
    2022-10-26 Wed $15,892 153
    2022-10-27 Thu $8,088 97
    2022-10-28 Fri $9,533 36
    2022-10-29 Sat $15,931 40

    This is the second consecutive flick of Karthi which has been received well by the South audience after blockbuster 'Ponniyin Selvan' which was released on September 30 and still being played in some centres in India and overseas.

    The PS Mithran-directed 'Sardar' is a spy action thriller in which Karthi has done dual roles.

