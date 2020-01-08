Periyar University Marks 2019 released: How to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 08: The Periyar University Marks 2019 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

Periyar University was established on September 17, 1997. Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The marks are available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to download Periyar University Marks 2019:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout