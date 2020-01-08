Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
Periyar University Marks 2019 released: How to check
Chennai
Chennai, Jan 08: The Periyar University Marks 2019 have been released. The same is available on the official website.
Periyar University was established on September 17, 1997. Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges. The marks are available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.
How to download Periyar University Marks 2019:
- Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download
- Take a printout