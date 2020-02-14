Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
MKU Result 2019 declared: Three direct links to download, website responding
Chennai
Chennai, Feb 14: The MKU Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
The results were declared by the Madurai Kamraj University online. When the results were declared, the websites were down. However when we checked now all three direct links to check the results are working. The results are available on mkuuniversity.ac.in.
MKU Result server 1: http://result1.mkuniversity.org
MKU Result server 2: http://mkuniversity.org/ugresults/
MKU Result server 3: http://result1.mkuniversity.ac.in