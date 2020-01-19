  • search
    Man detained for shouting 'Down down NPA' minutes before FM arrives for CAA event

    Chennai, Jan 19: A man was detained by security officals at Chennai airport on Sunday when he shouted 'Down down NPA,' minutes before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived here to address a pro-CAA event.

    Man detained for shouting Down down NPA minutes before FM arrives for CAA event
    Representational Image

    Police said the man had arrived at the airport to meet a relative and enquired why there was enhanced security.

    Amit Shah attacks Congress, terms those against CAA 'anti-dalits'

    On being told that the FM would be arriving here, he shouted 'down down NPA', following which he was detained, they said.

      NEWS AT NOON, JANUARY 19th, 2020

      Nirmala Sitharaman will address a CAA event here, which is part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' campaign in support of the Act.

      nirmala sitharaman chennai citizenship bill detained

      Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
