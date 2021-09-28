Major mishap claims 2 lives in Chennai

TNPSC statement on the results on the release of the results held on April

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 28: Two women were killed and six others were hospitalized after a speeding car collided with workers who were painting on a roadblock.

The work of applying black and white paint to the retaining wall of the road on the 200 feet road of the Chennai Villivakkam Thathan Kuppam railway flyover was going on last night.

Employees on duty parked the truck and began painting.

Police said that A car collided head-on with truck while 8 people were painting this morning.

The truck collided with 8 people working in front of the car. 8 of them were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, the Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Division police rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for treatment.

But one of the injured women died on the spot.

7 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment. One more woman died after the treatment which failed to save her.

6 people continue to receive treatment.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased were Sasikala from Thiruvannamalai district and Kamatchi from Chennai.

Malar, Radha, Amsavalli, Murthy, Satya, Murugesan and Gautham from Thiruvannamalai have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Thirumangalam Traffic Investigation Division arrested Sujith (19) from Perambur for speeding and causing an accident. It is learned that he is studying 3rd year engineering in a private college. Police said the accident happened when the car was speeding to go to East Coast Road with 4 friends and the driver of the car was not drunk. Sujith has also been admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital with injuries.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:41 [IST]