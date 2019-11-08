Madurai man invents machine to rescue kids falling in borewell

Chennai, Nov 08: Two weeks after a two years old toddler Sujith Wilson died in Trichy after being stuck in borewell for over 82 hours. A man, Abdul Razzaq from Madurai has invented a machine that can be used for rescuing children falling in borewell.

"After the recent borewell incident in Trichy, I decided to invent this machine. In it umbrella technique is used to lift the child from borewell," Razzaq said.

The tragic incident in Trichy shocked the entire nation on October 29 when the two years toddler's body was recovered from the borewell after 82 hours of rescue operation.

Wilson was trapped in a borewell after he fell down in it. His body was retrieved in a decomposed state, following an 82-hour rescue operation lasting four days.

The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy and then handed over to his parents, who buried him later.

Immense efforts were made to rescue the boy, advanced equipments were used like German-made drilling machines, firefighters, rescue workers and oxygen supplies but they were slowed down by the rocky soil and rain.

This was when India was celebrating Diwali. Several leaders payed their condolence to the innocent Wilson who lost his life at a very tender age.

Earlier, in June another toddler was stuck in a similar well and died in the state of Punjab despite a two-day rescue operation to retrieve the boy.

If everything goes well then Razzaq's this invention can really stop mishaps like these.