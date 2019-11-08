  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madurai man invents machine to rescue kids falling in borewell

    By
    |

    Chennai, Nov 08: Two weeks after a two years old toddler Sujith Wilson died in Trichy after being stuck in borewell for over 82 hours. A man, Abdul Razzaq from Madurai has invented a machine that can be used for rescuing children falling in borewell.

    "After the recent borewell incident in Trichy, I decided to invent this machine. In it umbrella technique is used to lift the child from borewell," Razzaq said.

    Madurai man invents machine to rescue kids falling in borewell

    The tragic incident in Trichy shocked the entire nation on October 29 when the two years toddler's body was recovered from the borewell after 82 hours of rescue operation.

    Madras High Court raps Tamil Nadu govt after death of Sujith in borewell

    Wilson was trapped in a borewell after he fell down in it. His body was retrieved in a decomposed state, following an 82-hour rescue operation lasting four days.

    The body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy and then handed over to his parents, who buried him later.

    Immense efforts were made to rescue the boy, advanced equipments were used like German-made drilling machines, firefighters, rescue workers and oxygen supplies but they were slowed down by the rocky soil and rain.

    This was when India was celebrating Diwali. Several leaders payed their condolence to the innocent Wilson who lost his life at a very tender age.

    2 year old boy trapped in borewell in TN dead

    Earlier, in June another toddler was stuck in a similar well and died in the state of Punjab despite a two-day rescue operation to retrieve the boy.

    If everything goes well then Razzaq's this invention can really stop mishaps like these.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    borewell madurai rescue operations

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue