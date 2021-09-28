TNPSC statement on the results on the release of the results held on April

Police were in search of the murder and the beheaded of a young man in Dindugal

Madras High Court dismissal Defamation suit against Tamilisai Soundarajan

Chennai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai,Sep 28: The Chennai High Court has ordered the dismissal of a defamation suit filed against Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan for making remarks against VCK leader Thirumavalavan.

Soundarajan, who is currently the governor of Telangana, commented in the media when she was the Tamil Nadu leader of the BJP in 2017.

Following this, a case was filed by the member of VCK party Karthikeyan as a defamation suit in the Kanchipuram District Court. In that case, the summons was sent to the Tamilisai soundarajan. Tamilisai had filed a case in the Chennai High Court seeking cancellation of the summons and the case.

This case which came up for hearing in front of Judge Dhandapani for many times was not responded by the both parties.

The judge then ordered that the constitution provide for freedom of speech and expression,has limitations and restrictions in it.

Is this case being prosecuted no one has appeared and reconized in favour of the VCK leader Thirumavalavan the absence of any recognition, was revealed by the judge Dhandapani and Kanchipuram court has quashed the defamation suit filed against Tamizhai Saundarajan, saying that a person who is not affected by Tamizhai Saundarajan's opinion cannot accept the case and dismissed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 16:55 [IST]