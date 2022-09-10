K Ponmudy Orders Universities to Introduce Innovative Courses for Students!

K Ponmudy, Ministry of Higher Education, Tamil Nadu inaugurated the UG courses at the Madurai Kamaraj University campus. Talking to the media after the event, the minister asked all the universities in the state to introduce innovative courses for students at the Under Graduate level. He further asked the teachers and educators to inculcate entrepreneurship skills in the students.

The minister also showed his disappointment towards the National Education Policy launched by the Central ministry. In his words, the new education policy forces a common entrance examination for even kids studying in standard 3. He said that the Stalin-led government is against the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. Hence, steps are been taken and the CM has ordered to form a committe that is going to work on making a separate education policy for the state.

Additionally, things are underway in which Tamil Nadu students will get exempted from writing the NEET and CUET examinations. Talking about the same, the Tamil Nadu government was against these exams from the first day of assuming office as they do not have accountability.

The Education minister also lauded the efforts of the former CM K Kamaraj in the education sector. He said the former Cm's decision of opening a primary school every 5 km is commendable. This was the first step toward making Tamil Nadu an education centric state. However, the DMK government is going to work on the upliftment of higher education in the state. It is therefore that the B.Sc Manufacturing Science course has been launched by the Bharathiar University under the 'Nam Muthalvar Scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Ponmudy said, "Former chief minister K Kamaraj had planted the seeds for primary education in the State by starting one school for every 5 km. In the same way, people will remember the DMK government's time as the 'golden era' with regard to the upliftment of higher education in the State. Recently, Bharathiar University introduced a B.Sc Manufacturing Science course under the 'Nam Muthalvar Scheme' with collaboration from industries in the area. In this initiative, the students will earn while they learn. Similar kinds of courses need to be introduced in other colleges and varsities so that the students become employers and not employees."

