YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rainfall alert in TN, Puducherry; schools, colleges shut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 11: The schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed on Friday as the rain continues to lash parts of southern India. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Friday for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    Heavy rainfall alert in TN, Puducherry; schools, colleges shut
    Red alert in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

    The red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2 daysTamil Nadu: Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2 days

    In view of the rains that lashed the state, schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Villupuram and Ariyalur.

    According to IMD prediction, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places are expected over Ranippettai Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts.

    "Heavy rainfall alert from IMD for 11th November for Tiruvallur district, said the district collector of Tiruvallur in a tweet.

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    heavy rains school achievers of tamil nadu tamil nadu

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X