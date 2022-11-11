'The Kerala Story': TN scribe asks govt to probe claims made in the movie

Morbi Bridge is not the only Incident - Quality of Bridges, roads and Highways in BJP’s government!

Power cut in Chennai on Nov 10: These areas will be affected

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket For Prelims 2022 out: Check steps to download

Heavy rainfall alert in TN, Puducherry; schools, colleges shut

Chennai

oi-Nitesh Jha

Chennai, Nov 11: The schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed on Friday as the rain continues to lash parts of southern India. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has also issued a red alert for Friday for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The red alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu in next 2 days

In view of the rains that lashed the state, schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Villupuram and Ariyalur.

Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow, holiday declared for all the schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow. #Tiruvallur pic.twitter.com/PGfP5DmVDf — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 10, 2022

According to IMD prediction, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places are expected over Ranippettai Thiruvannamalai, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai districts.

Heavy rainfall alert from IMD for 11th November for Tiruvallur district.#Tiruvallur pic.twitter.com/nAaKcXPXSb — Collector, Tiruvallur (@TiruvallurCollr) November 8, 2022

"Heavy rainfall alert from IMD for 11th November for Tiruvallur district, said the district collector of Tiruvallur in a tweet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:40 [IST]