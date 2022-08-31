Heavy rain alert in Chennai for 2 days

YouTube
    Chennai, Aug 31: More rains have been predicted for Chennai as well as other parts of Tamil Nadu over the following two days. The Chennai Regional Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu including Chennai on Wednesday.

    Representational Image

    Regional Meteorological Centre said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai and in several sections of the state during the upcoming 48 hours. A temperature range of up to 34 degrees Celsius and as low as 26 degrees Celsius is possible.

    After September 4, a new climatic disturbance may increase rain activity in the coastal districts, including Chennai, according to private weather analysts.

    Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai for the past two days with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rainfall.

    August 30, the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam observatories had recorded 168.5mm and 158.1mm, respectively.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 13:43 [IST]
