Download TN 12th Time Table 2021

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 17: The TN 12th Time Table 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams will begin on May 3 and conclude on May 21. The schedule for the TN 12th exam 2021 was announced by the Directorate of Government examination on Wednesday.

    More than 8 lakh students will take part in the exams. The exams are usually held in March, but were postponed owing to the pandemic. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Students will get 15 minutes to read the paper and also verify their credentials.

    TN 12th Time Table 2021:

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
