Diwali offer: Kalyan jewellers offers discounts, giveaways to lure buyers

Tamil Nadu, October 2019: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India's largest and most preferred jewellery brand, has announced exciting mega Diwali offers, which includes giveaways in the form of 3 lakh gold coins to its customers globally.

During this period, the making charges also known as value additions or VA will start from 3% on gold jewellery*. Additionally, customers can avail discount of Rs. 1000/- on purchase of every 8 gram of gold jewellery and free gold coins on purchase of studded jewellery.

Kalyan Jewellers offers a wide and unique range of diamond jewellery from work wear designs to bridal designs. The brand has also announced the "big diamond sale" for its customers this Diwali offering up to flat 20% discount on diamond jewellery across Kalyan Jewellers' showroom. This offer is valid until 30th November 2019.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. TS Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, "Diwali is all about prosperity and new beginnings. It is therefore an auspicious time to buy new jewellery. Keeping with the sentiments of this festival, we aim to provide an unmatched retail experience with the best of jewellery paired with the best of offers. At Kalyan Jewellers, our aim is to help customers extract more value from their purchase by availing grand discounts, which is sure to add joy to this season."

Moreover, customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan's new 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. This is a special initiative by Kalyan to continue enhancing the brand's commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests and are all BIS hallmarked, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any of the brand's showrooms.

Kalyan Jewellers offers a wide array of intricate jewellery designs in contemporary and traditional motifs including earrings, bangles and necklaces. The company offers its patrons, Muhurat, the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan's popular house brands such as Tejasvi - Polki jewellery, Mudhra - handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah - temple Jewellery, Glo - dancing diamonds, Ziah - Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi - uncut diamonds, Apoorva - diamonds for special occasions, Antara - wedding Diamonds and Hera - daily wear diamonds and Rang - precious stones jewellery.