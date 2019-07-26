Direct link to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2019, if website not responding

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, July 26: The Madras University Revaluation Result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The result has been released for even semesters for all years. After the results were declared, the website was not responding. However, here we are able to provide you with the direct links to check the results. The result is available on http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rva19.

How to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2019:

Go to http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rva19/

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout