  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2019, if website not responding

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, July 26: The Madras University Revaluation Result 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The result has been released for even semesters for all years. After the results were declared, the website was not responding. However, here we are able to provide you with the direct links to check the results. The result is available on http://egovernance.unom.ac.in/rva19.

    Direct link to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2019, if website not responding

    How to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2019:

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    madras university results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue