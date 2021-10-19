Corruption in the DMK government? Minister's son celebrates Diwali tender

Chennai, Oct 19: A new corruption complaint has started against DMK. The question arose as to whether Chief Minister Stalin would take care of this from the outset.

Since the DMK government headed by MK Stalin took over on May 7, Corona preventive measures,were sped up and provided immediate relief funds, promoted state rights, provided free travel on state buses for women, and has been well received by the public.

Stalin is careful that past complaints and criticisms of the DMK regime should no longer exist. But beyond that, some corruption allegations have begun to come to light here and there.

Tender for whom?

Tenders are issued for items to be procured on behalf of the Government. Tenders should be awarded to those who deliver goods quickly and quality at low prices. But making tenders available mostly to the companies they own is an event that will not change no matter which party comes to power.

On behalf of the Department of Transport, its employees are usually given sweets on the eve of Diwali. When MR Vijayabaskar was the Transport Minister in the last AIADMK regime, a tender was issued for a kilo of ghee sweet at Rs.500. But in some places only half a kilo of sweet was given was the allegtions that claimed during the Admk tenure.

Following this incident after DMK came to power now the same is witnessed.

Some officials have suggested that giving a tender to Aavin at a lower price this time could save a large amount of money and benefit another government agency.

By the time Minister Raja Kannappan decides on this, the minister's son Dileep has infiltrated and changed the scenario which has brought So much loss to the government!

Sources said that minister Rajakannapan son have talked to another private company claiming that he will take care of the sweet tender.

A kilo of ghee sweet could have been sold for 420 rupees if bought in Aavin, but Minister son intervened and says he had tendered for ordinary oil sweet for 600 rupees and asked for a 30 per cent commission. One crore and 80 lakh rupees by having to buy 100 tonnes. But anonymous officials say the amount goes to the minister's son's pocket, which turns into a commission.

However the officials were annoyed by the move of the minister son in Diwali sweet tender expects the action to be taken by the chief minister which will brought the bad name to the government.

