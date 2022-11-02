Chennai rains claim 2 lives; schools shut

NIA begins probe in to Coimbatore cylinder blast as terror plot thickens

Chennai, Nov 02: Chennai on Tuesday night was lashed by heavy rainfall which led to severe waterlogging at several places. Two deaths were reported in two separate incidents in the city.

Of the two persons who were reported dead, one died in electrocution while one woman died following a wall collapse, reported NDTV.

Following the heavy rains, the state government declared Wednesday a holiday in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

The rain has subsided today, however, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

As per a report, Chennai received up to 126.1 mm of rain from 8.30 am yesterday till 5.30 am today.

Chennai also witnessed traffic congestion and slow movement of vehicles due to rain.

Two subways were closed as a result of the rains.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin held a virtual meeting with top officials and instructed them to take swift action on complaints.

