    Chennai and around to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 07: Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over the city and the nearby Chengalpattu district on Monday morning, according to the Regional meteorological centre, Chennai. It also added that thunderstorms and lightning would likely accompany the rain on November 7.

    Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till November 9, predicted the weather department. Following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall, precautionary preparations were underway on Sunday.

    Chennai and around to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday

    Several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvarur, have been receiving rainfall since the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

    Due to heavy rains, two people lost their lives last week.

    Power cuts in Chennai on Nov 7: Check affected areasPower cuts in Chennai on Nov 7: Check affected areas

    Chief minister MK Stalin held a meeting with city authorities to review the precautionary measures.

    "If needed, place citizens in relief centres and make sure basic amenities are provided. Even a small mistake will cause a bad reputation and a small good deed will bring about great appreciation. Remember this," said Stalin.

