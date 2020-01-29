Keep youself updated with latestChennai News
Anna University Result 2019 declared: Links and steps to check
Chennai, Jan 29: The Anna University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.
Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madras University exam 2019 that was held in November and December. Officials had said that the results would be declared before January 31 2020. The results once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.
How to check Anna University Result 2019:
- Go to unom.ac.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download
- Take a printout