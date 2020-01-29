Anna University Result 2019 declared: Links and steps to check

Chennai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Jan 29: The Anna University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the Madras University exam 2019 that was held in November and December. Officials had said that the results would be declared before January 31 2020. The results once declared will be available on unom.ac.in.

How to check Anna University Result 2019:

Go to unom.ac.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout