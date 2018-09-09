  • search

All colleges to have anti ragging committee

    Chennai, Sep 9: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit Saturday chaired the ninth state-level monitoring committee meet to eradicate ragging in educational institutions and advised further strengthening of the mechanism.

    Minister for Higher Education K P Anbalagan, chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, DGP T K Rajendran, Higher Education Department's principal secretary Mangat Ram Sharma along with senior committee members participated in the meeting, an official release said here.

    Representational Image

    "It was emphasised in the meeting that all colleges will have an anti-ragging committee and was ensured that the present monitoring mechanism will be further strengthened", it said.

    There would be zero tolerance and severe punishment will be imposed on the students indulging in ragging practices, it said.

    The members of the committee would work with an aim to build positive attitude among students, it said.

    Expeditious steps will be taken to eradicate the menace of ragging throughout Tamil Nadu by forming monitoring cells in all educational institutions at district levels to make a ragging free state, the release added.

    Read more about:

    anti romeo squad tamil nadu ragging educational institutions colleges

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
