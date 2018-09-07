  • search

Student hospitalised after being ragged in Kerala

Posted By: Pushyarag
    Idukki, Sep 7: In a fresh incident, a first year student has been hospitalised after he was allegedly ragged. The incident occurred at Idukki on Thursday. 

    Representational photo
    A first-year student Athul Mohan at DC School of Management and Technology has been hospitalised after being allegedly ragged by seniors at the institute. Police have filed case against five senior students based on the victim's complaint.

    Indulging in ragging might cost a person imprisonment upto 2 years and fine upto ten thousand rupees. Though the number of ragging cases have been decreasing with each passing year, it has not completely vanished from the college campuses.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
