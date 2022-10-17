AIADMK dispute: OPS sits on Dy Oppn Leader's chair as EPS skips first day of TN Assembly Session

Chennai

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Oct 17: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Pannerselvam (OPS) has come down heavily on his rival and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palalniswai (EPS) for failing to attend the first day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session.

OPS took the seat of the AIADMK deputy floor leader. Whereas EPS reportedly skipped the first day of the session as the former was made the the Assembly Deputy Opposition Leader Chair.

After the session, OPS slammed EPS for not turning up to the Assembly. "We are attending the assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. You should ask the EPS faction why they did not attend the assembly session," ANI quoted him as saying.

"MGR created this party for the cadres and subsequently Amma lead the party. She executed a lot of social welfare schemes. She protected the bylaws created by MGR. Even after 100 years, the bylaws will be protected no matter what," he said. "People of Tamil Nadu are supporting us. MGR said that the cadres are the roots of the party. It is a dangerous situation that the party bylaws are being changed. This will cause pain to the soul of MGR," he further said.

Diwali 2022: Chennai jewellery gifts cars and bikes to its employees

At the start of the session, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a condolence resolution for the death of UK Queen Elizabeth, the former MLAs and prominent politicians who passed away recently.

On July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party as the supporters of both the factions clashed outside the party headquarters. This incident resulted in seizure of the headquarters by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

However, a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11, ANI reported.

EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High Court which ruled in favour of EPS. Both factions of the AIADMK have urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK.

The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 18:07 [IST]