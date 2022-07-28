3 Tamil Nadu wetlands get international recognition

YouTube
    Chennai, July 28: In a big boost to the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, launched recently by Chief Minister MK Stalin, three wetlands in the State were declared as Ramsar Sites on Tuesday.

    The Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. It is also known as the Convention on Wetlands.

    It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971, an official release said.

    The Pallikaranai Marshlands in Chennai, Karikili Bird Sanctuary in Chengalpattu district and Pichavaram Mangrove in Cuddalore district are now recognised as Wetlands of International Importance, it said.

    It said the government has taken several initiatives and efforts for protection and conservation of the state's unique and pristine natural ecosystems.

    "Tamil Nadu Wetlands Mission is one of such initiatives of this government for conservation and wise use of natural wetlands," the release added.

    Chief Minister M K Stalin lauded the forest department.

    "With Pallikaranai Marsh, Pichavaram mangroves & Karikili bird sanctuary now being recognised as new Ramsar sites - the most prestigious International recognition for wetlands - TN now has four Ramsar sites including Kodiakkarai. I congratulate TN Forest Dept on this milestone," Stalin tweeted.

    Thursday, July 28, 2022, 10:51 [IST]
    X