Woman gets 50 stitches on head, hand, leg after pet Pit bull attacks her

Shocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spot

Chandigarh

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Oct 16: In a shocking incident, a speedy car hit a biker, reportedly killing one person on the spot while the other is critical.

The incident, which occurred in Amritsar has been captured on camera and the clip has gone viral.

#Punjab:- Speedy Car Hits the bike in Amritsar, Accident caught on CCTV. One Person died on the spot another is critical.



ਮੋਟਰਸਾਈਕਲ ਸਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੀ ਗਲਤੀ? ਸਬਰ ਸਿਦਕ ਖਤਮ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਚ, ਹਰ ਇਕ ਨੂੰ ਕਾਹਲੀ। pic.twitter.com/dkzN3AYuCO — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) October 16, 2022

In the video, the car rams into motorcycle and the biker died on the spot and his wife is seriously injured. It looks like the car hit the bike and left the spot without coming to the rescue of the victims.

Karnataka: Four kids among 9 killed in road accident near Arsikere

The accident occurred on Azad Road in Chheharta area of Amritsar.