Selling chaats not a shame: How a Mohali girl became role model by starting stall to support education

Chandigarh, Aug 22: A girl in Mohali has become a role model for youths after her video went viral on social media sites. Wondering what she has done?

Well, the girl is leading her life with full dignity by running a chat stall in order to complete her education. Her story was brought to light by Vlogger Harry Uppal.

The girl, identified as Poonam, sells Gol Gappe, Papadi Chaat, Aloo Tikki and Dahi Bhallaa among many other items.

In the video shared by the vlogger on his Instagram account, the girl claims that she quit her previous job to continue her studies and to support her education she started the chat stall.

Poonam believes that there is no shame in earning by selling chaats.

The clip has gone viral and winning the hearts of the netizens. "I am glad to say that girls are more focused and successful in running their business... Great going sister.. WMK, [sic]" a user said.

Responding to the viral clip, another netizen said, "Please support her for her education,ham log actors ko kitna encourage krte hai or baad main vhin hamari ijjat nhi krte attitude dikhate hai to unko chod kr kyu na eshe logo ko support Kiya Jaye. [sic]"

There are also netizens who suggested her not quit her business for a job in future. "Dear Lady, stop thinking of education. Grow this business... Paisa hi Paisa hoga [sic]," a user advised.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 18:15 [IST]