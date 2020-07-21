Punjab Board PSEB 12 Result 2020 declared on pseb.ac.in

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, July 21: The Punjab Board PSEB 12 Result 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Around 2.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year. The exam it may be recalled was postponed midway due to the pandemic. The pending papers were scheduled to be held in July, but was cancelled. For the cancelled papers, the evauliatuon will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already.

The Punjab Board also changed the passing criteria. Students had to secure 20 per cent marks in the practice and 33 per cent in the theory section to pass. The results are available on pseb.ac.in.