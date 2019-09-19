  • search
    Punjab: 15 cops flunk dope test

    By PTI
    |

    Amritsar, Sep 19: In an embarrassment for the Punjab Police, 15 policemen here failed the dope test while one constable was caught replacing his urine sample. Police on Thursday said an annual medical examination of 25 policemen was conducted recently.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Fifteen of the them were told to undergo a dope test and they were tested positive. All 15 policemen had been sent to the Swami Vivekananda de-addiction centre at the Government Medical College in Amritsar for treatment, they said.

    [Udta Punjab: Mom chains drug addict daughter to bed; Amritsar MP assures medical help]

    A constable was allegedly found replacing his urine sample during the annual medical examination, fearing that he might test positive.

    The constable was suspended for replacing his sample with that of a relative, police said. Amritsar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh Duggal said an inquiry had been initiated against the constable.

    PTI

