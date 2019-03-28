  • search
    Mentally disturbed man kills wife, 2 children before committing suicide

    By PTI
    Chandigarh, Mar 28: A mentally disturbed man allegedly hacked to death his wife and two children in a village in Rohtak before committing suicide, police said on Thursday.

    Mentally disturbed man kills wife, 2 children before committing suicide (Representative image)
    Bijender, a 42-year-old resident of Sundana village in Rohtak district, killed his wife, son and daughter, aged nine and 12, with a sharp-edged farm implement.

    "Bijender, who was mentally disturbed, killed his wife and two children before hanging himself," Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Rohtak Police Ashok Kumar said, adding that investigations in the case were underway.

